Braves vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 12
The Atlanta Braves (73-41) will look to Ozzie Albies, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the New York Mets (52-63) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Citi Field.
The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans against the Mets and Denyi Reyes.
Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans
- Winans has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Denyi Reyes
- Reyes will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
