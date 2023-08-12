In a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 12 at 6:30 AM ET, England will face Colombia. These teams advanced past Nigeria and Jamaica, respectively, in the Round of 16.

Sportsbooks have given England odds of -193 to advance, and Colombia is at +633. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.

England vs. Colombia Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

ANZ Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Total: 2.5

2.5 England Moneyline: -193

-193 Colombia Moneyline: +633

England vs. Colombia World Cup Betting Insights

These teams score 3.3 goals per match between them, 0.8 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 0.8 goals per game combined, 1.7 fewer than this match's over/under.

England has compiled a 3-1-0 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this tournament.

England has played as a moneyline favorite of -193 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Colombia has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.

Colombia has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +633 odds on them winning this game.

England World Cup Stats

Lauren James has played in four matches for England in Women's World Cup, putting up three goals and three assists.

In England's matches in Women's World Cup, Rachel Daly has collected one goal and one assist.

Georgia Stanway has compiled one goal for England in Women's World Cup, in four games.

Alex Greenwood has accumulated one assist for England in Women's World Cup with no goals.

Colombia World Cup Stats

Linda Caicedo has scored two goals for Colombia in Women's World Cup (four games).

In four Women's World Cup matches, Catalina Usme has recorded two goals.

In Women's World Cup action, Manuela Vanegas has one goal (but zero assists).

In four Women's World Cup matches, Leicy Santos hasn't scored a goal, but she does have one assist.

England vs. Colombia Recent Performance

In 2022, England went 9-3-0 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +29. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 7-1-1 (+10 goal differential).

England won its last contest on penalty kicks over Nigeria on August 7. lost despite outshooting England 18 to 12.

Colombia is 5-2-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 5-2-3 in such matches (0 goal differential).

On August 8 in its last action, Colombia claimed a 1-0 victory against Jamaica, while putting up three more shots than Jamaica.

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 23 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 21 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

Colombia Roster

Name Age Number Club Catalina Perez 28 1 - Manuela Vanegas 22 2 - Daniela Arias 28 3 - Diana Ospina 34 4 - Lorena Bedoya 25 5 - Daniela Montoya 32 6 - Cami Reyes Calderon 21 7 - Marcela Restrepo 27 8 - Mayra Ramirez 24 9 - Leicy Santos 27 10 - Catalina Usme 33 11 - Sandra Sepulveda 35 12 - Natalia Giraldo Alzate 20 13 - Angela Daniela Baron 19 14 - Ana Maria Guzman 18 15 - Lady Andrade 31 16 - Caroline Arias 32 17 - Linda Caicedo 18 18 - Jorelyn Carabali 26 19 - Monica Ramos Santana 24 20 - Ivonne Chacon 25 21 - Daniela Caracas 26 22 - Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez 25 23 -

