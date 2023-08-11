Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .422, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .585.
- He ranks third in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 77.0% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 43.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 24 games this season (21.2%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 61.9% of his games this season (70 of 113), with two or more runs 25 times (22.1%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.341
|AVG
|.339
|.438
|OBP
|.408
|.590
|SLG
|.581
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|36
|34/37
|K/BB
|31/22
|26
|SB
|27
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
