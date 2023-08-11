Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .422, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .585.

He ranks third in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 77.0% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 43.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 24 games this season (21.2%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 61.9% of his games this season (70 of 113), with two or more runs 25 times (22.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .341 AVG .339 .438 OBP .408 .590 SLG .581 29 XBH 28 12 HR 14 34 RBI 36 34/37 K/BB 31/22 26 SB 27

