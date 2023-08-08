When the Atlanta Braves (70-40) match up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET, Matt Olson will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +140 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 97 times and won 62, or 63.9%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 38-16 (winning 70.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (42.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 15 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

