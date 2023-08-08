How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Yonny Chirinos, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 213 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .499 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (625 total runs).
- The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-best average in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.279).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chirinos (5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Chirinos is yet to register a quality start so far this season.
- Chirinos has put up six starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
