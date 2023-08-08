How to Watch the Astros vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
The Houston Astros versus Baltimore Orioles game on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Gunnar Henderson.
Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 146 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .415.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (538 total runs).
- The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.
- Baltimore is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Baltimore has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 554.
- The Orioles have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Baltimore has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Baltimore has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
- Orioles pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went nine scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.
- Valdez has 14 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Valdez will try to collect his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance.
- In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- He has one quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-7
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Chase Silseth
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Kevin Gausman
|8/4/2023
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|David Peterson
|8/5/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Tylor Megill
|8/6/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|José Quintana
|8/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Framber Valdez
|8/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Cristian Javier
|8/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Hunter Brown
|8/11/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Luis Castillo
|8/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|George Kirby
|8/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Bryce Miller
