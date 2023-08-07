Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.589) and OPS (1.014) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Acuna has recorded a hit in 84 of 109 games this year (77.1%), including 48 multi-hit games (44.0%).

In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has driven home a run in 43 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 62.4% of his games this year (68 of 109), with two or more runs 25 times (22.9%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .341 AVG .344 .438 OBP .412 .590 SLG .587 29 XBH 26 12 HR 13 34 RBI 33 34/37 K/BB 27/21 26 SB 27

