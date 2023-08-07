Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Austin Riley (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 20 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 38 walks while batting .274.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 77 of 109 games this season (70.6%), including 35 multi-hit games (32.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 109), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in 42 games this year (38.5%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (52.3%), including 16 multi-run games (14.7%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.311
|AVG
|.236
|.371
|OBP
|.295
|.577
|SLG
|.429
|30
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/21
|K/BB
|57/17
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Bido (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
