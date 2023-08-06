Braves vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 6
The Atlanta Braves (70-38) and Chicago Cubs (57-54) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-9, 3.62 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (12-3, 3.03 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves will send Morton (10-9) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.62, a 2.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.425.
- He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- Morton has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- Steele (12-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
- Steele is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.
- Steele will try to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks fourth, 1.141 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.