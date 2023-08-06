How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average two home runs per game and have hit a league-best 211 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, racking up 410 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (615 total runs).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (10-9) takes the mound for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Morton has nine quality starts this season.
- Morton heads into the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|-
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
