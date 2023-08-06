Justin Steele will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs looking to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-125).

Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 - - - - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 62 of the 95 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (65.3%).

Atlanta has a record of 58-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (68.2% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-48-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 33-18 26-12 44-26 56-33 14-5

