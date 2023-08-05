Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .256 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.5% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (38.1%), including three multi-run games (7.1%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.243
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.308
|.500
|SLG
|.453
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Assad (1-2) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.
