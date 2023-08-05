On Saturday, Austin Riley (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Cubs.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .278 with 20 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 13th in slugging.

Riley is batting .300 with three homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 71.0% of his games this year (76 of 107), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (32.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (24 of 107), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (17.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 56 times this year (52.3%), including 16 games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .311 AVG .241 .371 OBP .299 .577 SLG .443 30 XBH 17 14 HR 12 38 RBI 32 57/21 K/BB 53/16 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings