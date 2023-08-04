2023 Wyndham Championship Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following one round of play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley leads (-8). Tune in to see the second round unfold from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Wyndham Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Russell Henley
|1st
|-8
|62
|Byeong-Hun An
|2nd
|-7
|63
|Adam Svensson
|2nd
|-7
|63
|Andrew Novak
|4th
|-6
|64
|Adam Scott
|5th
|-5
|65
Wyndham Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|7:34 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Si Woo Kim (E/68th), JT Poston (-5/5th), Webb Simpson (-3/16th)
|7:45 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Russell Henley (-8/1st), Cameron Davis (-2/35th), Hideki Matsuyama (+1/92nd)
|1:00 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Shane Lowry (-2/35th), Adam Scott (-5/5th), Justin Thomas (E/68th)
|1:33 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Beau Hossler (+7/153rd), Callum Tarren (-2/35th), Thomas Detry (-4/7th)
|12:49 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Kevin Streelman (-2/35th), Gary Woodland (E/68th), Billy Horschel (-3/16th)
|7:23 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Matt Kuchar (-1/51st), Martin Laird (-4/7th), Cameron Champ (+3/130th)
|7:56 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Tyler Duncan (-2/35th), Erik Van Rooyen (+3/130th), Sung-Jae Im (-1/51st)
|12:27 PM ET
|Hole 1
|David Lingmerth (+3/130th), Dylan Wu (-2/35th), Aaron Baddeley (+5/148th)
|7:34 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Lucas Glover (-4/7th), Adam Svensson (-7/2nd), Ryan Brehm (E/68th)
|9:02 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Brent Grant (-3/16th), Peter Kuest (-4/7th), Matthias Schmid (-3/16th)
