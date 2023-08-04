After making the quarterfinals at the Citi Open (before being eliminated by Daniel Evans in his most recent match), Frances Tiafoe will begin action in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers versus Milos Raonic in the round of 64. Tiafoe is +4000 to win this tournament at Sobeys Stadium.

Tiafoe at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Tiafoe's Next Match

In his opening match at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, on Monday, August 7 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 64, Tiafoe will meet Raonic.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2000

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers odds to win: +4000

Tiafoe Stats

In his last match, Tiafoe came up short 4-6, 5-7 versus Evans in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 42-19 and has won two titles.

Tiafoe has a record of 27-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Tiafoe has played 26.7 games per match in his 61 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Tiafoe has played 40 matches over the past year, and 26.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has won 83.7% of his service games, and he has won 23.4% of his return games.

Tiafoe has won 23.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 83.7% of his service games during that timeframe.

