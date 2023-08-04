Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cubs on August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves square off at Wrigley Field on Friday (starting at 2:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 141 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 51 bases.
- He has a slash line of .335/.420/.582 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 67 walks and 91 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .263/.370/.598 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 120 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He has a .279/.332/.402 slash line on the season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 33 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 54 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.356/.497 on the year.
- Candelario takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .471 with six doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|4-for-4
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
