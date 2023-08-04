Bernarda Pera will start the National Bank Open in Montréal, Quebec against Linda Noskova in the round of 64. She was beaten by Leylah Annie Fernandez in the round of 32 of the Citi Open (her most recent tournament). Pera is +20000 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Pera at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Pera's Next Match

In her opening match at the National Bank Open, on Monday, August 7 (at 10:00 AM ET) in the round of 64, Pera will meet Noskova.

Pera is currently listed at -105 to win her next contest versus Noskova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Pera Stats

In her most recent match, Pera came up short 3-6, 5-7 versus Fernandez in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

Through 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pera is 24-25 and has not won a title.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pera has gone 13-15.

Pera, over the past 12 months, has played 49 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Pera has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, and 22.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Pera has won 63.7% of her service games, and she has won 34% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Pera has been victorious in 29.8% of her return games and 66.1% of her service games.

