The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 104 hits, batting .261 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 69 of 105 games this year (65.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).

In 30 games this year, he has homered (28.6%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 45.7% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 55.2% of his games this year (58 of 105), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (19.0%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .286 AVG .234 .381 OBP .348 .667 SLG .505 35 XBH 22 22 HR 14 55 RBI 35 61/32 K/BB 63/32 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings