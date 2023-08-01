The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .295 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (54 of 83), with at least two hits 26 times (31.3%).

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (13.3%).

In 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .316 AVG .270 .372 OBP .320 .481 SLG .394 14 XBH 9 6 HR 4 23 RBI 13 33/13 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings