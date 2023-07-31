Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .265 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (24 of 40), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 16 games this year (40.0%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (16 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.262
|AVG
|.267
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.557
|SLG
|.453
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning (6-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
