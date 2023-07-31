Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 102 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .259 with 56 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with three homers.

In 68 of 103 games this season (66.0%) Olson has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

In 29 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.2%, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 46 games this season (44.7%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (22.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 55.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (19.4%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .282 AVG .234 .372 OBP .348 .655 SLG .505 34 XBH 22 21 HR 14 53 RBI 35 60/29 K/BB 63/32 1 SB 0

