Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) against the Brewers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while batting .239.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (22.1%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 29 games this season (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 34 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .257 AVG .217 .328 OBP .289 .521 SLG .427 20 XBH 12 12 HR 9 27 RBI 21 43/18 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

