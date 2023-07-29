After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Julio Teheran) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 99 hits, batting .256 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 101 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.7% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 28 games this year (27.7%), homering in 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Olson has an RBI in 44 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year (55 of 101), with two or more runs 19 times (18.8%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .278 AVG .234 .372 OBP .348 .636 SLG .505 32 XBH 22 19 HR 14 47 RBI 35 57/29 K/BB 63/32 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings