Michael Harris II carries a 10-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (65-36) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-4).

Braves vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 3.75 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (7-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 20 games.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 20 starts, Elder has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Bryce Elder vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 430 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 108 home runs, 22nd in the league.

The Brewers have gone 4-for-20 with a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.

Teheran is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Teheran is trying to pick up his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 10 appearances this season.

Julio Teheran vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks third in the league with 564 total runs scored while batting .268 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .491 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 191 home runs (first in the league).

Teheran has pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out five against the Braves this season.

