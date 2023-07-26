Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .274.

Harris II will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 over the course of his last games.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (49 of 77), with at least two hits 15 times (19.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 27 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .311 AVG .243 .359 OBP .297 .496 SLG .403 13 XBH 12 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings