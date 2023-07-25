Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with John Schreiber on the hill, July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 127th and he is 42nd in slugging.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 86 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 86), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this season (24 of 86), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 39
.250 AVG .248
.284 OBP .315
.488 SLG .451
17 XBH 16
10 HR 5
27 RBI 17
42/8 K/BB 36/13
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schreiber will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .233 against him this season. He has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.