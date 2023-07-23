The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.088 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .234.

Ozuna has had a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.5%).

He has hit a home run in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 81), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Ozuna has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .239 AVG .229 .311 OBP .306 .447 SLG .458 15 XBH 12 9 HR 9 22 RBI 21 42/17 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings