The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

In 51 of 85 games this year (60.0%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (15.3%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (28.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).

In 36.5% of his games this season (31 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 38 .250 AVG .252 .284 OBP .319 .488 SLG .458 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 42/8 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

