When the Atlanta Braves (63-34) and Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) meet at American Family Field on Sunday, July 23, Bryce Elder will get the ball for the Braves, while the Brewers will send Julio Teheran to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.31 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 4.01 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 55 (65.5%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 28-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (68.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Braves went 4-5 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (52.1%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Austin Riley 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

