The Atlanta Braves will look to Austin Riley for continued offensive production when they hit the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 185 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .493 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (546 total).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (7-2) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Elder has registered 11 quality starts this year.

Elder enters this matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.