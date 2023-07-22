Braves vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (63-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.
The probable starters are Allan Winans for the Braves and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Brewers Player Props
|Braves vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Brewers Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 55 out of the 83 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 47-19, a 71.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 543 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|W 6-4
|Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.