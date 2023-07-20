2023 Barracuda Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Chez Reavie is the defending champion at the 2023 Barracuda Championship ($3.8M purse), from July 20-23 at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Barracuda Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards
Barracuda Championship Best Odds to Win
Stephan Jaeger
- Tee Time: 3:55 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Jaeger Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|John Deere Classic
|13th
|-15
|6
|68-69-66-66
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9th
|-18
|6
|69-68-70-63
|Travelers Championship
|64th
|-3
|20
|66-68-69-74
Taylor Pendrith
- Tee Time: 9:56 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Pendrith Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Barbasol Championship
|6th
|-19
|3
|69-66-68-66
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14th
|-17
|7
|67-64-67-73
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-3
|-
|71-66
Keith Mitchell
- Tee Time: 3:22 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Mitchell Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|-1
|-
|68-71
|John Deere Classic
|42nd
|-9
|12
|68-67-73-67
|U.S. Open
|20th
|+1
|202
|68-71-71-71
Beau Hossler
- Tee Time: 9:56 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2200
Hossler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|John Deere Classic
|26th
|-12
|9
|69-67-67-69
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|-3
|-
|75-66
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-3
|-
|69-68
Mark Hubbard
- Tee Time: 4:06 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2500
Hubbard Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|John Deere Classic
|6th
|-16
|5
|67-66-67-68
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|-3
|-
|70-71
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-2
|-
|69-69
Barracuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Patrick Rodgers
|+2500
|J.J. Spaun
|+3000
|Chez Reavie
|+3300
|Nick Hardy
|+3300
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+3300
|Sam Stevens
|+3500
|Justin Suh
|+3500
|Sam Bennett
|+3500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+3500
|Greyson Sigg
|+4500
