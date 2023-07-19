Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-32) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM on July 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 53, or 66.2%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Atlanta has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 527 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 9 @ Rays L 10-4 Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
July 14 White Sox W 9-0 Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
July 15 White Sox L 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
July 16 White Sox L 8-1 Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
July 18 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
July 19 Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
July 20 Diamondbacks - Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
July 21 @ Brewers - Kolby Allard vs Freddy Peralta
July 22 @ Brewers - TBA vs Adrian Houser
July 23 @ Brewers - Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
July 25 @ Red Sox - Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.