Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 123 hits and an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .593.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.8% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 92 games this season, and more than once 21 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.326
|AVG
|.341
|.421
|OBP
|.406
|.576
|SLG
|.611
|25
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|28/30
|K/BB
|21/18
|22
|SB
|21
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
