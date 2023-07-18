Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +170 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 79 total times this season. They've gone 53-26 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has a 20-7 record (winning 74.1% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Atlanta has played in 92 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-40-3).

The Braves have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-17 30-14 21-11 40-20 48-26 13-5

