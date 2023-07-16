Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .255.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- In 61.7% of his 81 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this season (31 of 81), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.258
|AVG
|.252
|.293
|OBP
|.324
|.503
|SLG
|.472
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|40/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 46th, 1.344 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
