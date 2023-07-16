Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.209 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 62 of 91 games this year (68.1%) Riley has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has an RBI in 33 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (50.5%), including 12 multi-run games (13.2%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.295
|AVG
|.236
|.356
|OBP
|.302
|.475
|SLG
|.416
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|25
|47/17
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
