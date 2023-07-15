Steve Johnson 2023 Hall of Fame Open Odds
Steve Johnson goes into the Hall of Fame Open following his Wimbledon finished with a defeat at the hands of Dominic Stephan Stricker in the qualification round 1. Johnson's opener is versus Yunseong Chung (in the round of 32). Johnson has +1800 odds to win this tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Johnson at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: July 15-23
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Johnson's Next Match
Johnson will open up at the Hall of Fame Open by meeting Chung in the round of 32 on Tuesday, July 18 (at 3:00 PM ET).
Johnson Stats
- Johnson last played on June 26, 2023, a 5-7, 4-6 loss to No. 117-ranked Stricker in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
- The 33-year-old Johnson is 9-18 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.
- Johnson has not won any of his one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 0-1 on that surface.
- Johnson has played 24.4 games per match in his 27 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Johnson, over the past year, has played one match on grass, and 22.0 games per match.
- Johnson has won 12.6% of his return games and 79.6% of his service games over the past year.
- Johnson has been victorious in 81.8% of his service games on grass over the past year and 0.0% of his return games.
