Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 119 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .577. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 70 of 90 games this season (77.8%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (41.1%).

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has driven in a run in 36 games this season (40.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .316 AVG .341 .411 OBP .406 .542 SLG .611 23 XBH 24 8 HR 13 25 RBI 30 28/28 K/BB 21/18 21 SB 21

White Sox Pitching Rankings