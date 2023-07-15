The Atlanta Braves versus Chicago White Sox game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Luis Robert.

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 170 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 337 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (508 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.252).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Strider is looking to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Strider will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away - -

