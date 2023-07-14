Bookmakers have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Ross Stripling Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Stripling Stats

Ross Stripling (0-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, Stripling has not yet earned a quality start.

In seven starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Stripling Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 7 3.2 4 2 2 3 0 at Mets Jul. 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3.0 4 1 1 3 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 3.1 4 3 3 2 1 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3.1 5 4 4 2 2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.334/.450 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 36 walks and 45 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .233/.311/.390 slash line so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

