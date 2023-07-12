Ons Jabeur (No. 6 ranking) will face Elena Rybakina (No. 3) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 12.

Rybakina has -175 odds to claim a win against Jabeur (+140).

Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 63.6% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Elena Rybakina +140 Odds to Win Match -175 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +190 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 34.5% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Jabeur beat Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3.

Rybakina made it past Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-1 (retired) in the Round of 16.

Jabeur has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.5 games per match.

In her seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Jabeur has played an average of 18.9 games.

Rybakina has averaged 20.8 games per match through her 58 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.3% of the games.

On grass courts, Rybakina has played six matches and averaged 19.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Jabeur and Rybakina each own two wins in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on July 9, 2022, with Rybakina finishing on top 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Jabeur and Rybakina have matched up in 11 total sets, with Jabeur securing six of them and Rybakina five.

Rybakina has the upper hand in 99 total games versus Jabeur, taking 53 of them.

In four head-to-head matches, Jabeur and Rybakina are averaging 24.8 games and 2.8 sets per match.

