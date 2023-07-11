Today, the menu at Circolo Tennis Maggioni in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 features 13 matches in the round of 32, including a matchup between Benoit Paire (No. 147 ranking) and Francesco Maestrelli (No. 149). If you're looking for how to watch, head to ESPN, which has the live stream.

ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: July 11

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 11

Match Round Match Time Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Daniel Rincon vs. Leandro Riedi Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Andrea Pellegrino vs. Francesco Forti Round of 32 7:20 AM ET Gianmarco Ferrari vs. Flavio Cobolli Round of 32 8:20 AM ET Alexander Weis vs. Carlos Sanchez Jover Round of 32 8:40 AM ET Michael Geerts vs. Matteo Gigante Round of 32 8:40 AM ET Alessandro Giannessi vs. Luciano Darderi Round of 32 10:00 AM ET Kimmer Coppejans vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Round of 32 10:00 AM ET Richard Gasquet vs. Marcello Serafini Round of 32 11:00 AM ET Alejandro Tabilo vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Round of 32 11:20 AM ET Julian Ocleppo vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Round of 32 12:20 PM ET Salvatore Caruso vs. Ricardas Berankis Round of 32 1:00 PM ET Benoit Paire vs. Francesco Maestrelli Round of 32 3:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Paire vs. Maestrelli

Paire is 8-9 on the year, with no tournament titles.

Maestrelli has posted a 2-5 record on the year in five tournaments, failing to capture any tournament wins.

Paire has played 17 matches so far this year across all court types, and 26 games per match.

Paire has played nine matches on clay so far this year, and 27.9 games per match.

Paire has won 17.7% of his return games this year, and 70.3% of his service games.

In his seven matches played this year across all court types, Maestrelli is averaging 25.3 games per match and winning 44.6% of those games.

In five matches on clay courts this year, Maestrelli averages 23.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set with a 43.7% game winning percentage.

Including all surfaces, Maestrelli's service game winning percentage is 61.5% (winning 24 of 39 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 26.3% (winning 10 of 38 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Alexander Weis Federico Arnaboldi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Final Julian Ocleppo Federico Zeballos 6-2, 6-2 Qualification Final Marcello Serafini Francesco Forti 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 Qualification Final Daniel Rincon Luca Castagnola 6-4, 6-1 Qualification Final Carlos Sanchez Jover Facundo Juarez 6-2, 6-4 Qualification Final Dmitry Popko Gabriele Piraino 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Final Thiago Agustin Tirante Peter Buldorini 6-2, 6-2 Round of 32 Hernan Casanova Raul Brancaccio 7-6, 6-2 Round of 32

