Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to do damage against Jack Flaherty when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 23rd in MLB action with 82 total home runs.

Miami's .400 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Marlins' .263 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Miami ranks 22nd in runs scored with 371 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.

Marlins hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Miami has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 116 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 398 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.487 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez (5-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.47 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw a third of an inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Perez enters the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Perez is looking to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Flaherty (5-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has five quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away - -

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - -

