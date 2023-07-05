Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the New Orleans Saints are 13th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.
Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +125
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- Last season, six Saints games hit the over.
- New Orleans sported the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.
- New Orleans collected four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Saints won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).
- In 15 games a season ago, Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).
- Demario Davis collected one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of July 5 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.