Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 113 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .599.
- He ranks second in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Acuna is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 67 of 84 games this year (79.8%), including 34 multi-hit games (40.5%).
- In 23.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (63.1%), including 20 games with multiple runs (23.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.322
|AVG
|.350
|.411
|OBP
|.415
|.552
|SLG
|.650
|23
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/26
|K/BB
|20/16
|20
|SB
|20
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.189 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.