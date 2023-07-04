The Atlanta Braves (57-27) will look for Ronald Acuna Jr. to continue a 14-game hitting streak against the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Braves will give the nod to Kolby Allard against the Guardians and Shane Bieber (5-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard

  • Allard will take to the mound for the Braves, his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Minnesota Twins.
  • He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, an 8 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

  • Bieber (5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.
  • Bieber has recorded 11 quality starts this year.
  • Bieber is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 outings this season.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.189 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.