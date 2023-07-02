Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 28, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is batting .277 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this year (19 of 32), with multiple hits eight times (25.0%).
  • In five games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.304 AVG .260
.418 OBP .308
.609 SLG .384
6 XBH 5
4 HR 2
11 RBI 8
7/9 K/BB 17/4
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Alcantara (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
