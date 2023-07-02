Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .295 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Murphy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (29.0%).
- In 21.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (38.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (17.7%).
- In 28 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.247
|.413
|OBP
|.365
|.617
|SLG
|.485
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|21
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
