Rickie Fowler is atop the field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic through three rounds of play, with a score of -20. Play continues at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Par 72/7,370 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Rickie Fowler 1st -20 67-65-64 Adam Hadwin 2nd -19 66-68-63 Taylor Pendrith 3rd -18 67-64-67 Aaron Rai 4th -17 65-68-66 Peter Kuest 4th -17 64-70-65

Rocket Mortgage Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:55 AM ET Hole 1 Adam Hadwin (-19/2nd), Taylor Pendrith (-18/3rd), Rickie Fowler (-20/1st) 8:45 AM ET Hole 1 Aaron Rai (-17/4th), Carl Yuan (-16/6th), Peter Kuest (-17/4th) 8:35 AM ET Hole 1 Justin Lower (-16/6th), Collin Morikawa (-16/6th), Dylan Wu (-16/6th) 7:25 AM ET Hole 1 Satoshi Kodaira (-11/26th), Sam Bennett (-10/30th), Ludvig Aberg (-11/26th) 6:55 AM ET Hole 1 Max Homa (-10/30th), Doug Ghim (-10/30th), Ben Griffin (-10/30th) 8:15 AM ET Hole 1 Peter Malnati (-14/11th), Chris Kirk (-14/11th), Nicolai Hojgaard (-14/11th) 8:25 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Riley (-5/74th), Nick Watney (-5/74th), Sepp Straka (-6/70th) 7:05 AM ET Hole 10 Stephan Jaeger (-9/44th), Carson Young (-9/44th), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-8/51st) 6:45 AM ET Hole 10 Andrew Landry (-10/30th), Kelly Kraft (-9/44th), Davis Thompson (-9/44th) 7:35 AM ET Hole 10 Brendon Todd (-8/51st), Nate Lashley (-8/51st), Luke Donald (-8/51st)

